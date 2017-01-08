250 female Afghan Officers, Sergeants return after graduation from Turkey

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 08 2017, 12:36 pm

A group of 250 female police officers and sergeants return to Afghanistan after completing their training in Turkey, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday.

The female officers and sergeants completed a course of 4 month training in Turkey amid ongoing efforts by the government leadership to increase the role of women among the security institutions.

Deputy Commander of training and education of the Ministry of Interior General Javid Ahmad Biheshti said the graduation of the female officers and sergeants is an important step towards strengthening of the police forces, particularly the policewomen.

General Bihesti further added that the leadership of the Ministry of Interior remains committed to support and pave the way for empowering the women in the Afghan National Police ranks.

The head of the human rights, women’s and children’s affairs of the ministry General Hekmat Shahi said the presence of the female officers among the Afghan National Police is an urgent need, emphasizing that the graduation of 250 officers and sergeants reflects the growth and empowerment of the women in the country.

He said the policewomen are receiving better training as compared to the past and this shows the success of the police forces to suppress the militant groups.

One of the officers thanked the government and leadership of the ministry for paving the way to train the female police cadets.

