25 militants killed, vehicle packed with explosives destroyed in Uruzgan airstrike

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 06 2017, 6:44 pm

At least twenty insurgents were killed and a vehicle packed with explosives was destroyed in an airstrike conducted in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was conducted in the vicinity of Tarinkot city, the provincial capital of Uruzgan province.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating in its various districts.

In the meantime, MoD said at least ten insurgents were killed and seven more were wounded during a separate operation conducted in the vicinity of Shindand district in Herat province.

MoD also added that six militants were killed during an operation conducted in Greshk district of Helmand province.

In another operation conducted in the vicinity of the central city of Paktika, at least six militants were killed and seven more were wounded.

According to MoD, at least one militant was killed and two more were wounded during an operation in Shajoi district of Zabul.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

