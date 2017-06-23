25 killed, over 100 wounded as back to back explosions hit Parachinar in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 23 2017, 9:09 pm

At least twenty five people were killed and over one hundred others were wounded in back to back explosions in Kurram Agency in the tribal areas of Pakistan.

The twin explosions ripped through a local market in Parachinar city earlier this evening and hours after a deadly suicide car bomb attack left around thirteen people dead.

According to the local government officials, the two explosions ripped through Turi market, one of the most busy markets in Parachinar city.

The type of the explosions has not been ascertained so far and no group or individual has yet commented responsibility behind the attack.

The local political administration officials said, the incident took place as hundreds of people had gathered in the area for the shopping ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

This comes as more than twenty people were killed in a similar incident in Parachinar city late in the month of March this year.

More than seventy people were also wounded in the attack late in March which took place after a car bomb was detonated near an Imambargah.

In another explosion earlier in January this year, at least twenty five people were killed and more than eighty others were wounded, according to the local media reports.

