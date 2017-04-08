24 ISIS militants killed during various operations in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 08 2017, 1:54 pm

At least twenty four militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the militants were killed in the restive Achin and Haska Mina districts.

The statement further added at least nine of the militants were killed during an operation conducted by the Special Forces in the vicinity of Mazdaki area of Achin.

At least eight others were killed after they were targeted in an airstrikes in Batan and Shadal areas of Achin.

The police commandment also added that an airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Gorgori area of Haska Mina district which left at least seven militants dead.

Some weapons, ammunition, and explosives belonging to the terror group were also destroyed, the statement said, adding that the security forces and the local residents did not suffer any casualties during the ground attacks and airstrikes.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

