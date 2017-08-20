23 Taliban killed, wounded in air and ground operations in 13 provinces: MoD

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 20 2017, 9:57 am

At least twenty three Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded during the counter-terrorism operations conducted in thirteen provinces in the past twenty four hours, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Saturday.

According to a statement by MoD, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) conducted 17 planned operations, 22 special operations, 1 night raid, and 10 airstrikes in the past twenty four hours.

The statement further added that the Taliban insurgents suffered the most casualties in Taywara district of Ghor province where 10 militants were killed and 5 others were wounded.

The Afghan security forces also kill 4 insurgents in Jani Khel district of Paktia province while 3 militants were killed and another one was wounded in Nawa district of Helmand during the clearance operations, the Ministry of Defense added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Afghan security forces have stepped up counter-terrorism and clearance operations across the country amid a rampant Taliban-led insurgency across the country during the recent months.

The Taliban insurgents have intensified attacks in various key provinces after they announced their spring offensive earlier this year.

