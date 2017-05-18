23 militants killed, 4 of their hideouts destroyed in US airstrikes in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Thu May 18 2017, 10:01 am

At least twenty three militants were killed in airstrikes conducted by the US forces in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said at least four hideouts of the militants were also destroyed in the airstrikes.

The statement further added that the airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Garamser district of Helmand.

The first airstrike targeted two vehicles of the militants carrying nine militants and were travelling in the vicinity of Kamarbandi (Kharko) area, leaving all nine militants dead and the two vehicles totally destroyed, the statement said.

The statement also added that the second airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Omarzo area as the personnel of the 215th Maiwand Corps of the Afghan army were busy conducting counter-terrorism operations.

The provincial government said at least 14 insurgents including five Pakistanis were killed in the airstrike and 8 others were wounded and four of their hideouts were destroyed.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

