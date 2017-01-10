23 killed, dozens wounded in twin Kabul blasts

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 10 2017, 6:51 pm

At least 22 people were killed and around over 20 others were wounded in two back to back explosions in Kabul city today.

According to the security officials, a suicide bomber riding a vehicle detonated his explosives following the first blast close to the parliament building this evening.

The officials further added that both the blasts took place due to suicide attacks.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the explosions.

In the hospital sources have said around 70 people were wounded in the attack.

The Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since the group announced its spring offensive earlier last year.

The group has carried out numerous attacks across the country and in key cities of the country including capital Kabul since then.

Some of the deadly attacks carried out by the Taliban include a coordinated attack on VIP protection unit in the vicinity of Shasha Darak area, located close to the Presidential Palace and Ministry of Defense.

Over 400 people were killed or wounded in the attack which was carried out shortly after the group announced its spring offensive.

The attack forced the government to withdraw from its efforts to start reconciliation process with the anti-government armed militant groups.

