23 ISIS militants killed in Zabul and Nangarhar provinces

By Khaama Press - Fri Mar 03 2017, 10:30 am

At least twenty three loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in separate operations conducted in southern Zabul and eastern Nangarhar provinces of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman Dawlat Waziri said at least 17 loyalists of the terror group were killed in an operation conducted by the Special Forces in Arghandab district of Zabul.

He said the operations were conducted late on Thursday targeting the militants in Malik Khel village of Arghandab.

Waziri further added that two hideouts of the terror group were destroyed along with several weapons and ammunition.

According to Waziri, one Afghan soldier also sustained injuries during the clash but his health condition is satisfactory.

Waziri also added that six loyalists of the terror group were killed in an airstrike conducted in Lalpur district of Nangarhar province.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The loyalists of ISIS terrorist group have recently increased their operations and presence in some of the key districts of Zabul province during the recent months, sparking concerns among the local residents and tribal elders who met with Chief Executive Abdullah earlier requesting the government to take immediate steps before the terror group further expand its foothold in this province.

