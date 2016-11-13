23 ISIS militants including 13 foreigners killed in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 13 2016, 1:06 pm

At least 23 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out in Achin district of Nangarhar.

No further details were given regarding the airstrike and it is yet not clear if the raid was conducted by the Afghan Air Force or the US forces based in Afghanistan.

The loyalists of ISIS terrorist group have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as at least 13 loyalists of the terror group were killed in a similar airstrike carried out by the US forces in Nangarhar on Friday.

The Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan are regularly targeting the ISIS loyalists and other militant groups.

The US forces based in Afghanistan have increased airstrikes against the militants after the Obama administration granted broader role to them amid deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS