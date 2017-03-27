23 arrested in connection to deadly Kabul military hospital attack

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 27 2017, 1:37 pm

At least twenty three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly attack on main military hospital in Kabul, Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital.

The Minister of Defense Abdullah Habibi informed regarding the arrest of the individuals as he was briefing the lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Habibi further added that the detective and intelligence organs have made negligence on duty.

He said the files of the detained people have been immediately sent to the judiciary institutions for further investigations.

This comes as a delegation which has been given the task to investigate the deadly Kabul military hospital attack provided partial updates regarding the investigation nearly two weeks ago.

According to the head of the probe team Hialuddin Hilal, investigations confirm fifty people were killed in the attack and at least 30 others were wounded.

He had said at least twenty people having different positions and duties have been charged with negligence and an investigation is still underway.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack but Hilal said it would be early to confirm who was behind the attack as investigations are still underway.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS