22 missing Indians have joined ISIS loyalists in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Sep 13 2016, 9:29 am

At least 22 Indian nationals who went missing earlier this year have reportedly joined the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

According to local media reports citing security sources the 22 individuals joined the loyalists of the terror group in the first of July.

The sources further added that the revelation was made during the interrogation of an Indian woman, 29-year-old Yasmin, who was arrested by the authorities from New Delhi airport earlier last month.

According to Yasmin thirteen of the missing Keralites were men, six women and three children, and “they had left their houses in Kasaragod and Palakkad districts of Kerala between mid-May and the first week of July.”

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) official, close to the investigation, told IANS that all of the missing Keralites had “exited India from Bengaluru, Hyderabad or Mumbai airports for Kuwait, Dubai, Muscat or Abu Dhabi from where they are learnt to have traveled to Afghanistan through Iran.”

This comes as the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan have been attempting to expand foothold in the country.

The coalition officials had earlier said the loyalists of the terror group have managed to consolidate operations with the main group based in Iraq and Syria as they attempted to establish a regional operational base in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

