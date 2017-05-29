214 militants killed in past three weeks in Nangarhar: Gen. Rahimi

By Khaama Press - Mon May 29 2017, 2:50 pm

At least 214 militants were killed during the counter-terrorism operations in the past three weeks in various parts of eastern Nangarhar province, the local security officials said Monday.

Provincial police chief Gen. Abdul Rahman Rahimi told reporters that 61 militants were also wounded and 84 others including criminal suspects were detained during the period.

Gen. Rahimi further added that 43 various types of weapons, 11440 rounds of ammunition, and 8 vehicles were confiscated by the security forces.

He said the security forces also confiscated 12 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and some others were detonated without causing any damage or casualties to the civilians or security personnel.

According to Gen. Rahimi, the Afghan forces also confiscated 119 rounds of heavy weapons ammunition, 12800 meters of explosives belt, and 6470 kgs of ammonium nitrate.

He also added that a suicide bomber was detained during an operation from Jalalabad city before he manage to carry out an attack in a busy part of the city.

The militants were killed, injured, detained, and explosives were seized during 27 various clearance and targeted operations, Gen. Rahimi added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS