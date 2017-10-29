21 thousand units being built or completed in past 3 years in Afghanistan: Naderi

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 29 2017, 3:48 pm

The Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi said Sunday that 21 thousand housing units are being built with the construction work of the majority of them completed over the past three years.

Presenting the activity report of the ministry’s leadership for the past three years, Minister Naderi said the ministry’s major achievement in the past three years has been the ascertaining and introduction of the key perpetrators of graft or corruption in the ministry.

Naderi further added that the for first time in the administrative history of the Afghan government, around 100 million Afghanis received in extra from the people have been returned to them.

He also pointed towards his trips to 34 provinces of the country during the period and said the ministry has managed to regain the confidence and trust of the people besides the mistrust of the foreign agencies have been sidelined as some of the major international organizations have resumed cooperation with the ministry.

Naderi specifically pointed towards the UN Habitat Governing Council membership which Afghanistan obtained for the time in its history.

The other achievements of the ministry according to Minister Naderi are the increase of the development budget from 17 percent in 1393 Afghan Calendar year to 80 percent in 1395, the provincial urban development departments have been promoted to urban development directorates with more authorities in a bid to prevent the wastage of time.

In the meantime, Minister Naderi said that the country currently needs around 1.5 million housing units and the ministry has managed to prepare plans for the construction of the houses, including plans for the refugee returnees, armed forces, government employees, and other residents the country.

According to Minister Naderi, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing has also managed to prepare 85 strategic plans and 32 plans for housing projects for the teachers across the country have been prepared between 1394 to 1396.

He also pointed towards the recklessness of the previous government regarding the preservation of the historic sites and said the ministry has managed to start the restoration of the historic Dar-ul-Aman Palace which will be completed until 1398, besides informing the regards the plans for the restoration of Herat mosque, Taj Big Hill, Eidgah mosque, Rawza-e-Sharif, Ghazi Amanullah Khan tomb, and Qala-e-Jangi.

