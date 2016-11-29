21 militants killed in air and ground raids of Afghan forces in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 29 2016, 12:03 pm

At least 21 militants were killed in a series of air and ground operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the operations were conducted in Pacher Agam district.

The provincial police commandment said earlier this week this a clearance operation is underway to eliminate the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in the area.

The local security officials said at least 30 militants of the terror group were killed in the operations, including the shadow judge of the terror group.

However, the Ministry of Defense (MoD), in a statement said Monday that 44 militants of the terror group were killed along with the shadow judge.

The operations in Pacher Agam were launched amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to move towards the Tora Bora mountainous region in a bid to fortify their presence in the region.

The deputy house speaker of the Afghan Parliament Zahir Qadir earlier warned that serious efforts are underway by the loyalists of the terror group to establish the Khurasan Caliphate.

The operations have apparently been launched following Qadir’s comments after he alleged that the loyalists of the terror group have seized several strategic points in Pacher Agam which is close to Tora Bora.

