200 US troops deployed in Helmand province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 11 2017, 3:36 pm

At least two hundred US soldiers have been deployed in the restive Helmand province in South of Afghanistan.

Officials in the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the soldiers have recently been deployed to train, advise, and assist the Afghan forces who are facing a resurgent Taliban.

MoD spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said the US forces are currently stationed in Bastion camp and will also assist the Afghan forces in coordinating close-air support.

Radmanish further added that the issue of the deployment of further US troops to Afghanistan is still under consideration but no decisions have been taken in this regard so far.

The deployment of 200 US forces in Helmand comes as the Afghan forces have already started a major counter-terrorism operation under the name of Khalid operations.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) officials earlier said the Khalid operations have been launched from the two districts of Helmand, including Garamser and Nad-e-Ali and Nish district of southern Kandahar province.

The officials further added that the three districts are facing enormous security challenges and the Afghan forces will continue to maintain pressure on insurgents so that they are eventually eliminated.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) conducted counter-terrorism operations under the name of Shafaq last year.

The operations were launched days after the Taliban group announced their spring offensive earlier last year.

