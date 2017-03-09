20 Taliban militants killed in foreign forces airstrike in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 09 2017, 12:16 pm

At least twenty Taliban militants were killed in an airstrike conducted by the foreign forces in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the militants were targeted as they were planning to launch a coordinated attack on Nish district.

Provincial police spokesman Zia Durani said the airstrike was carried out in Lam area located between Nish and Khakriz districts.

He said the airstrike was conducted amid ongoing operations by the Afghan forces to clear Nish district of militants.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Defense (MoD), said the Afghan forces also conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Nish district.

MoD said at least four militants were killed in the airstrike and another militant was wounded.

The security situation had improved considerably during the recent years but the anti-government armed militants have resumed their insurgency as they attempt to boost insurgency in key southern provinces.

The Taliban group has launched numerous attacks on the neighboring Helmand province last year and earlier this year as the local officials are saying the group attempted to establish a part of its leadership council in this province.

