20 policemen killed during clashes with Taliban in South of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun May 21 2017, 12:02 pm

At least twenty policemen lost their lives during clashes with the Taliban insurgents in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan.

Provincial governor Bismillah Afghanmal said Sunday that the policemen suffered the casualties during the clashes late on Saturday night.

Afghanmal further added that the clashes between the policemen and the Taliban insurgents erupted after scores of militants launched coordinated attacks on security posts in Shahjoi district.

He said several Afghan Local Police (ALP) personnel are also among those killed during the clashes.

According to the provincial governor, the Taliban insurgents were busy plotting attacks to take control of Qalat city and finally launched attacks on security posts on Saturday night.

In the meantime, another local official said the Taliban insurgents have managed to take control of Bolan Rubab area in Shahjoi.

The official further added that additional forces have been deployed to the area from the provincial capital of Qalat city to push back the Taliban insurgents.

Zabul is among the volatile provinces in south of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

