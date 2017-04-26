20 militants belonging to Taliban’s Quetta Council arrested in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 26 2017, 1:01 pm

At least two insurgents belonging to Taliban’s Quetta Council were arrested during an operation in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the militants were operating in four different groups directly under the command of Quetta Council.

A statement by NDS said the militants were appointed to carry out a series of attacks in Kandahar city.

The detained militants have confessed that they were tasked with the target killings, attack on civilian and military convoys belonging to the government, roadside bombings and other insurgency related activities, the statement added.

The anti-governemnt armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kandahar is among the relatively calm provinces where the security situation had improved during the recent years but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency activities in some of its districts during the recent months.

This comes as a group of six militants involved in major terrorist attacks were arrested by the provincial intelligence directorate operatives in Kandahar earlier this month.

According to the local officials, the group was planning and coordinating attacks on military bases, security check posts and logistics convoys and was also involved in the assassination of the government employees, tribal elders and other influential figures in Kandahar.

