24 killed, over 91 wounded in twin explosions in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 05 2016, 5:48 pm

At least 24 people were killed and over 91 others were wounded in twin explosions in capital Kabul this afternoon, the security officials said.

Officials in the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said at least 24 people were killed and at least 91 others were wounded in the attack.

The incident took place near the Ministry of Defense (MoD) compound around 2:30 pm local time after a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detonated.

The officials further added that a second explosion took place shortly after the first blast with reports suggesting the second blast was triggered by a suicide attack.

According to the officials, the suicide bomber detonated his explosives as the security forces and rescue team had gathered in the area to assist the victims of the first blast.

The police chief of the second police district of Kabul city was also among those killed in the attack, the officials added.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the incident and said several security personnel including police chief of police district 3 were killed in the attack.

