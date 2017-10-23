20 ISIS suicide bombers among those killed in US airstrike: Silab Corps

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 23 2017, 3:09 pm

The Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army in the East has said at least twenty suicide bombers were among the several ISIS militants killed in US airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province.

The 201st Silab Corps in a statement said the airstrike was carried out in Pekha area of Achin district, targeting a compound used by the terror group to train the suicide bombers.

The statement further added that two trainers of the terror group were also killed besides the raid left 20 suicide bombers dead.

According to Silab Corps, the training facility of the terror group was totally destroyed in the airstrike.

This comes as the provincial police commandment in a statement said Sunday at least 40 people including two trainers of the terror group and several suicide bombers were killed in the airstrike.

The statement further added that the training camp was located in Pekha area of Achin.

The two ISIS trainers killed in the attack have been identified as Qari Quran and Qari Fida, the police commandment added.

Several weapons, ammunition, and explosives belonging to the terror group were also destroyed in the airstrike, the police commandment said.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

