20 ISIS loyalists killed by own bomb in South of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 31 2017, 11:38 am

At least 20 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in a premature bomb explosion in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan.

Local official said late Monday that the incident took place on Sunday evening in Arghandab district.

Provincial police chief Ghulam Jilani Farahi confirmed that the explosion took place in a training center of the ISIS loyalists in Khwarzangi area.

He said at least 10 ISIS loyalists were also wounded in the explosion as the militants were training the newly-recruited militants.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group have not commented regarding the incident so far.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in some of its districts.

Recently, the local tribal elders expressed concerns regarding the growing insurgency activities of the foreign insurgents in some districts of Zabul.

Militants believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have reportedly shifted to this province in a bid to expand their insurgency in some restive districts.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS