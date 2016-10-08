2 US soldiers wounded in an explosion in East of Afghanistan

By Ghanizada - Sat Oct 08 2016, 2:01 pm

At least two US soldiers were wounded in an explosion in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan today, the US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) said.

The incident took place after a vehicle of the US forces struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the militants.

“2 US troops were injured in #Nangarhar today after their vehicle hit an IED. No other casualties resulted,” USFOR-A and the NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission said.

No further details were given regarding the identities of the soldiers who sustained injuries in the attack.

The US forces in Afghanistan and the NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission generally do not disclose identities of the coalition forces casualties in Afghanistan, saying the relevant authorities will disclose additional information regarding the casualties.

This comes as a US soldier lost his life in a similar attack in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan last week.

The Afghan forces as well as the US forces based in Afghanistan are regularly conducting counter-terrorism operations to root out the loyalists of the terror group who are attempting to expand foothold in the country.

In the meantime, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched a major operation in districts under the control of ISIS loyalists around two months ago.

The operations were launched amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country.

