2 US soldiers shot dead by Afghan an Afghan commandos soldier in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 10 2017, 7:25 pm

At least two US soldiers were shot dead by a soldier of the Afghan National Army (ANA) commandos forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident and said the two US soldiers were killed in an insider attack involving an Afghan Special Operation Forces soldier in the restive Achin district.

Khogyani further added that the incident took place this evening after the Afghan soldier opened fire on his US comrades, leaving two dead and two others wounded.

He said the Afghan soldier was also killed in the shootout with the US forces.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations to eliminate the militants affiliated with the ISIS terrorist group in Nangarhar province.

The operations are being conducted in coordination with the US forces based in Afghanistan who are mainly carrying out airstrikes as part of a broader role granted to them by the Obama administration last year.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS