2 suicide bombers and a child killed in Kandahar clash

By Khaama Press - Thu May 04 2017, 10:48 am

Two suicide bombers and a child were killed during a brief clash between the assailants and the security forces in southern Kandahar province.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Wednesday evening in the central Kandahar city.

Provincial police spokesman Zia-ur-Rehman Durani said the militants had disguised in Burqa and managed to take position near a bakery in the vicinity of the 4th police district of the city.

He said the suicide bombers started fire on a check post that lasted for several minutes before they were shot dead.

Durani had said only the two suicide bombers were killed in the attack but the provincial public health officials are saying that a minor girl was killed and another civilian was wounded during the clash.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The security situation in Kandahar had improved during the recent years however the insurgents have increased their attacks in several southern provinces, including Helmand that resulted into the deteriorating security Kandahar.

The latest attack attempt in Kandahar city comes as the Taliban group launched its spring offensive last week and vowed to carry out more attacks across the country and in key cities.

