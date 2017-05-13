2 soldiers wounded in Afghan troops fire, Pakistani officials claim

By Khaama Press - Sat May 13 2017, 1:17 pm

At least two soldiers of the Frontier Corps were wounded during the firing of the Afghan security forces, the Pakistani officials have claimed.

Officials in Kurram Tribal Agency have said the incident took place as the Pakistani troops were building a protection wall near the Gowanda post.

The officials quoted by Dawn News have said the two soldiers wounded during the firing have been identified as Luqman Haidar and Suleiman.

The Afghan officials have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as heavy clashes broke out between the Afghan forces and the Pakistani troops in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar located close to the Durand Line nearly ten days ago.

The Pakistani officials are saying at least twelve people were killed and dozens more were wounded during the clashes.

The Afghan Ambassador Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal said last week that the Pakistani forces had crossed the Durand Line into Afghan villages in Spin Boldak area for carrying out a survey.

“This was not only a violation of Afghan sovereignty and territorial integrity but also a clear provocation as we had informed Pakistani Security leadership prior to the incident that carrying out a survey in our villages would be challenged, but that we were ready to talk to resolve this,” he added.

