2 policemen shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 14 2017, 2:21 pm

At least two policemen were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kabul city late on Monday evening, security officials said Tuesday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 8th police district of the city after unknown gunmen opened fire on the policemen who were busy conducting search operation in the area.

Kabul police chief Hasan Shah Frogh confirmed that the two policemen were shot dead by unknown gunmen in Bani Esar area.

He did not disclose further information regarding the incident but added that an investigation is underway regarding the attack.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as Kabul city was hit by some of the deadliest attacks during the recent days which left scores of people dead.

The incident in Bani Esar area took place hours after an explosion ripped through a van carrying employees of a telecommunications company.

According to the security officials, a woman was killed and at least nineteen others including four women were wounded.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind yesterday’s attack but the ministry of interior officials are saying that three people have been arrested in connection to the attack.

