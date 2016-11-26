2 Pakistani soldiers killed, 14 wounded in a suicide attack on FC camp

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 26 2016, 10:12 am

At least 2 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 14 others were wounded in a coordinated suicide attack on a Frontier Corps camp in Mohmand Agency.

DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asim Bajwa confirmed the soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) were killed in the attack in Ghalanai.

Bajwa further added that the security forces had “defeated” the attack, killing all four suicide bombers.

At least 14 Frontier Corps soldiers were injured in the attack, security sources said.

The sources further added that the militants attacked the FC camp inside the agency headquarters at 6:20am.

A heavy exchange of fire ensued between the militants and soldiers, until all attackers were killed, the sources said.

The Jamaat-ul-Ahrar militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Located along Durand Line, Mohmand is one of Pakistan’s seven tribal agencies where the military has been battling Al-Qaeda and Taliban-linked militants for over a decade.

The Pakistani military launched operation Zarb-i-Azb in June 2014 in a bid to wipe out militant bases in the northwestern tribal areas.

