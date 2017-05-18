2 Pakistani diplomats arrested in Kabul, Islamabad claims

By Khaama Press - Thu May 18 2017, 12:04 pm

The Pakistani officials claim two diplomats of the country have been arrested by the Afghan security forces in capital Kabul.

“The Afghan Deputy Head of Mission was summoned to the Foreign Office today to lodge Pakistan’s strong protest over the incident in which two diplomatic officials in Kabul were detained, reportedly by Afghan security agencies,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said in a statement.

The statement further added “The Afghan DHM was conveyed that the incident was a clear violation of the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations (1961) and against the spirit of the brotherly relations between the two countries. It was emphasized that such incidents undermined the constructive engagement which the two countries envisaged for strengthening of bilateral ties.”

“We urge the Afghan Government to take immediate steps to ensure the security and safety of our diplomatic personnel and premises and to ensure that such incident do not take place in future,” the statement added.

The Afghan government and security officials have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as relations between Kabul and Islamabad have deteriorated during the recent months, mainly due to the tensions sparked along the Durand Line.

The Afghan and Pakistani security forces exchanged fire in Spin Boldak district last month, leaving several people dead and scores of others wounded.

The Afghan officials said the incident took place after the Afghan security forces stopped the Pakistani troops to conduct survey inside the Afghan soil.

