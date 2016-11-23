2 more senior security officials suspended after Kabul mosque attack

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 23 2016, 2:38 pm

The Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan (MoI) has suspended two more senior security officials in Kabul’s Police District#6 following a deadly attack on a mosque.

MoI said the two senior security officials were suspended after four officials were suspended on Tuesday afternoon.

According to MoI, the two suspended officials include the head of regional control of PD#6 and head of the intelligence of the same police district.

This comes as MoI announced late on Tuesday that four senior security officials, including the security chief of PD#6, head of the Criminal Investigation Department of PD#6, and counter-terrorism chief of the district.

A delegation was also formed and was given the task to investigate the deadly attack on Baqir-ul-Olum mosque in PD#6, MoI said, adding that the delegation has been given a 24-hour deadline to complete their investigation.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

According to security and public health officials, at least 32 people were killed and over 80 others were wounded in the attack which was the second largest on Shi’ite Muslims in the city in less than two months.

