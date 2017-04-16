2 militants killed while planting a bomb in a seminary in Logar

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 16 2017, 11:21 am

At least two militants were killed as they were planting an Improvised Explosive Device in a seminary in Logar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the incident took place in the vicinity of qala-e-Wazir area of Logar.

The Ministry further added that the explosives device went off prematurely as the two insurgents were planting the bomb, leaving two insurgents dead.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban insurgents and militant belonging to other militant groups frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the Afghan security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides the security forces and government officials are killed.

The UN mission said it documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

