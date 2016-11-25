2 militants blown by own explosives in East of Afghanistan

By Ghanizada - Fri Nov 25 2016, 10:22 am

At least two militants were killed in an explosion triggered by own explosives in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the incident took place in Ghani Khel district on Thursday, leaving two militants dead and two others wounded.

A commander of the militants identified as Lal Mohammad was also among those killed in the explosion.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively peaceful provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants including the Taliban insurgents and loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

The anti-government armed militants including the Taliban insurgents frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides incurring casualties to the security forces.

In some cases the militants are killed by their own explosives which go off prematurely, normally when they plant an explosive device or while manufacturing them.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS