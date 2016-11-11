6 killed, over 100 in attack on German consulate in north of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Nov 11 2016, 8:57 am

At least six people were killed over and one hundred others were wounded in a suicide attack on the German consulate in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, a suicide bomber rammed a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) into the German consulate late on Thursday night.

Gen. Hasibullah Quraishi, the commander of the public order police forces in Balkh, said the Afghan and German forces arrived in the consulate compound shortly after the suicide attack.

He said the suicide bomber detonated the VBIED in front of the entrance gate of the Germany consulate.

The provincial acting governor Ata Mohammad Noor condemned the attack in strongest words and said at least 2 people were killed and over 50 others were wounded, citing the preliminary reports.

Noor further added that women and children were among those wounded in the attack.

However, an official in the provincial hospital, said at least 110 people wounded in the attack were taken to the hospital.

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan claimed the responsibility behind the attack.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS