2 key ISIS commanders arrested, 10 killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 02 2017, 2:22 pm

Two top commanders of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were arrested and at least ten others were killed during the counter-terrorism operations in East of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the ISIS top commanders were arrested during a night operation conducted in Haska Mina district.

According to a statement by the provincial police commandment, the US forces based in Afghanistan also conducted a drone strike that led to the killing of at least 10 ISIS militants in this province.

The statement further added that the ISIS commanders were leading a group of at least 30 ISIS loyalists in Gorgori area of Haska Mina and were arrested during a special night operation on Sunday night.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

