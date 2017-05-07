2 ISIS suicide bombers killed in premature blast before targeting Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Sun May 07 2017, 12:51 pm

Two suicide bombers of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were blown up by their suicide bombing vests before they manage to target the Afghan security forces.

The provincial police commandment in Nangarhar said the incident took place in Achin district on Saturday as the Afghan forces were busy conducting clearance operations, Hamza operations, in Mamand Dara area.

A statement by the police commandment said the two suicide bombers were looking to get close to the Afghan security forces and detonate their suicide vests but were instantly killed after their explosives went off prematurely.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the incident so far.

The Hamza operations were launched nearly one month ago in response to the growing threats posed by ISIS loyalists in Nangarhar province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

The US forces in Afghanistan dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb on ISIS hideouts in Achin district last month that resulted into the elimination of the largest tunnels network of the terror group besides leaving nearly 100 ISIS militants dead, including some of their senior leaders.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS