2 ISIS suicide bombers arrested in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 28 2016, 11:11 am

Two suicide bombers recruited by the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were arrested by the Afghan intelligence operative in Kabul city.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the two young men were arrested from the vicinity of the 5th police district of the city.

A statement by NDS said the two men have been identified as Jalil Ahmad son of Syed Ahmad and Hamid son of Aminullah.

The statement further added that the two men were arrested before the terrorist group deploy them to Nangarhar for further trainings.

The detained individuals have confessed that they were recruited by a commander of the terror group Mullah Abdul Latif in western Heart province of Afghanistan.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the terror group claimed responsibility behind numerous attacks in Kabul city during the recent months with the latest attack taking place on a Shi’ite mosque, leaving several people dead or wounded.

