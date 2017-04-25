2 Haqqani network members killed, large cache of weapons seized in Logar

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 25 2017, 7:17 pm

At least two operatives of the Haqqani terrorist network were killed and five others were arrested during an operation in central Logar province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the two militants were killed during a special operation conducted by the intelligence operatives that also led to the apprehension of five others.

A statement by NDS said the militants were deployed to Logar province by Haqqani network commander Jalil Muqadas to conduct insurgency activities but two of them were killed during the clashes with the intelligence operatives.

The statement by NDS further added that the detained militants have been identified as Gul Rahman who is also famous as Rahmani, Batur also famous as Nusrat, Elias also famous as Faizan, Anar Gul, and Tila Mohammad.

The militants were appointed and deployed to Logar from the other side of the Durand Line to conduct insurgency activities, NDS said, adding that several weapons and ammunition were also seized during the operation.

According to NDS, the weapons and ammunition seized during the operation included 30 boxes of Dshk heavy machine gun ammo, 16 rockets of 82mm type, 6 mortar rounds, 16 RPG rockets, 1 pistol and some other types of military kits.

