2 girls equipped with suicide vests killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 15 2016, 1:33 pm

Two young girls equipped with suicide bombing vests were killed during an operation in eastern Nuristan province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Monday.

According to a statement by MoD, the two young girls were among 27 killed during the operations conducted in Want Waigal district.

The statement further added that 31 others were also wounded during the same operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far and it is yet not clear which group had recruited the two young girls for the suicide attack.

Nuristan is among the relatively volatile provinces in eastern Afghanistan where anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

The province is located near the Durand Line close to the tribal regions of Pakistan and is also home to several hundreds of foreign insurgents including the Pakistani militants.

This comes as the Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on Want Waigal district in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The coordinated attack by the Taliban militants forced the provincial government to request for additional forces in a bid to repulse the Taliban attack.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS