2 foreign ISIS terrorists killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 21 2016, 10:06 am

286 views



Tweet

Email 1 mail

Email Print

At least two foreign loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the two foreign insurgents were killed in Achin district after they were targeted in airstrike carried out by the foreign forces.

The officials further added that the foreign forces used unmanned aerial vehicle to target the two insurgents.

The airstrike did not incur any casualties to the local residents, the officials added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively peaceful provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups including ISIS loyalists are active in a number of its remote districts.

Both the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists often conduct insurgency activities by planting roadside bombs, carrying target killings and launching coordinated attacks on security forces and government compounds in this province.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS