2 anti-corruption judicial center employees shot dead in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 10 2017, 2:47 pm

At least two people working with the Anti-Corruption Judicial Center were shot dead by an unknown gunman in capital Kabul.

According to the security officials, the incident took place earlier today after the gunman targeted the two employees in the vicinity of Qamar area of Kabul city.

The officials speaking on the condition of anonymity further added that the two employees were shot dead as they were going to their work place.

The Kabul police commandment confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway regarding the attack.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as the Anti-Corruption Judicial Center has stepped up efforts to try those involved in major corruption cases in the country.

In the latest moves by the organization, several high ranking former government officials, including some ex-officials of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing were sentenced to jail over the embezzlement of funds involving millions of dollars.

A number of the senior security officials working with the government previously were also jailed over corruption, bribery, and the embezzlement of the funds.

