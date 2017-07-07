2 Afghans likely to be jailed for life in US for conspiring to import heroin

By Khaama Press - Fri Jul 07 2017, 9:08 am

Two Afghan nationals found guilty of conspiring to import heroin to United States are facing life imprisonment or minimum ten years in jail.

The US Embassy in Kabul in a statement said, on Monday, June 26, 2017, Lajbar Lajaward Khan, a/k/a “Haji Lajaward,” 52 of Afghanistan and Amal Said Alam Shah, a/k/a “Haji Zar Mohammad,” 46 also of Afghanistan each pled guilty in United States Southern District of New York, to one count of conspiring to import heroin into the United States, and one count of distributing or attempting to distribute heroin, knowing and intending that it would be imported into the United States.

The statement further added, according to the allegations contained in the indictment to which Lajaward and Said pled guilty, Lajaward and Said, both Afghan nationals, were part of a drug trafficking organization based in Afghanistan that produced and distributed large quantities of heroin. Between approximately May 2014 and June 2015, Lajaward and Said worked together in an effort to import large quantities of heroin – in the range of 1,000 kilograms – from Afghanistan into the United States.

Ambassador Hugo Llorens, Special Charge d’Affaires U.S. Embassy, Kabul, explained: “this case is an important illustration of how the Governments’ of the United States and Afghanistan are working together to bring narcotic traffickers to justice in both Afghanistan and in the United States. He added, “it should remind the drug traffickers of Afghanistan – whoever they are – they cannot escape justice forever.”

According to the statement, sentencing is scheduled for November 1 in United States District Court, before United States District Court Judge Kimba M. Wood. Lajaward and Said each face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

