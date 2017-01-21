2 Afghan refugees arrested for sexually abusing an Indian student

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 21 2017, 2:11 pm

Two Afghan refugees have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a female university student in Delhi, the capital city of India, it has been reported.

The two men have been identified as 27-year-old Twaab Ahmad and 31-year-old Sulaiman Ahmadi.

The victim, a 21-year-old student of Jawaharlal Nehru University was reportedly drugged and sexually abused by the two men who met her at a pub in the city.

Chinmoy Biswal, additional deputy commissioner of police (south), quoted in a report by Hindustan Times, said that the arrested men were living in Delhi on United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards.

Biswal further added that Twaab was working as an event manager.

The victim was reportedly invited by the men to their apartment after they met in the pub.

Police officials have said the men and the victim had drinks in the apartment of the perpetrators and she found that she was gang-raped after waking up in the morning.

The woman has reportedly taken to a hospital for examination and the two men have been sent to Tihar jail after appearing before a Delhi court.

