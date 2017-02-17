2 Afghan civilians killed in Pakistani artillery shelling in Kunar

By Khaama Press - Fri Feb 17 2017, 2:08 pm

At least two civilians were killed in artillery shelling from the other side of Durand Line in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the incident took place late on Thursday night after dozens of artillery shells were fired on Sarkano district.

Provincial police spokesman Faridullah Dehqan said the shelling started at around 10:00 pm local time and continued for several hours.

He said one of the rockets landed on a residential house in Sarkano district, leaving two members of a family dead.

According to Dehqan, a woman and his 15-year-old son were among those killed in the shelling.

The shelling started hours after a deadly explosion ripped through a shrine in Sindh province of Pakistan and shortly after the military of Pakistan closed the routes connecting the two countries along the Durand Line.

The incident at Sehwan city of Sindh took place on Thursday evening as hundreds of people had gathered for a ritual.

According to the Pakistani government officials, at least 70 people, including women and children were killed in the attack.

The officials further added that nearly 150 others were also wounded in the attack and the health condition of the majority of them has been reported as critical.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS