2 Afghan citizens shot dead, 1 wounded in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 23 2017, 10:39 am

At least two Afghan citizens were killed and another one was wounded in an attack in Khyber Pakhtunwa province of Pakistan.

According to reports, the incident took place in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, apparently due to a monetary dispute.

The deceased individuals were believed to be relatives who were shot dead by an individual who stormed into their house.

The man Wazir Mohammad was killed on the spot while his grandson Mohammad Hashim was critically injured who succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

The other individual wounded in the attack has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal, nephew of Wazir Mohammad.

Iqbal is also believed to have sustained critical injuries in the attack, according to The News.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Zulfiqar Jadoon along with a police party reached the spot and arrested the fleeing accused.

No further details have been given by the authorities regarding the nature of the dispute between the victims and the attacker.

This comes as the Afghan refugees including the traders are preparing for repatriation following a crackdown by the Pakistani authorities.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS