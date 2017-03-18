19 militant skilled in Baghlan airstrike in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 18 2017, 1:07 pm

At least nineteen militants were killed in an airstrike conducted in Baghlan province in North of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Baghlan-e-Markazi district.

MoD further added that twenty two militants also sustained injuries in the airstrikes.

The security situation in northern Baghlan province has sharply deteriorated during the recent years as the anti-government armed militant groups attempt to expand their insurgency in northern provinces of the country.

Taliban insurgents frequently carry out coordinated attacks on some key districts of Baghlan since they expanded their foothold in this province over a year ago.

The Taliban insurgents briefly took control of the strategic Tala Barfak district from the security forces few weeks ago.

However, the Afghan forces managed to retake its control with the defense officials saying the forces made a tactical retreat to prevent casualties to the local residents and members of the security forces.

The growing activities by the Taliban insurgents forced the Afghan government to launch a large scale operation in the key Dahana-e-Ghor area last year amid concerns that the group was preparing to equip for the fighting season.

