19 ISIS militants killed in Afghan commandos operation in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 10 2017, 1:11 pm

At least nineteen militants affiliated with the offshoot of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan were killed during the operations of the Afghan commandos of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan army said the militants were killed in the past 24 hours in Achin and Kot districts.

A statement by the by 201st Silab Corps said the operations were conducted with the support of the air power and one of the ISIS militants was arrested in critical condition after sustaining severe injuries.

The statement further added that a vehicle belonging to the terrorist group and several weapons, ammunition, and explosives were destroyed during the operations.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The local officials are saying that the Afghan forces are busy conducting the operations under the name of Hamza while the operations by US forces mostly comprise of airstrikes.

The increased raids by US forces follow a broader role granted to them by the Obama administration earlier last year, a step which was taken amid concerns that the ISIS affiliates are attempting to expand foothold in Afghanistan and turn Nangarhar into their regional operational base.

