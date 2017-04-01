180 hectares of land cleared of poppy in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 01 2017, 7:30 pm

At least one hundred and eighty hectares of land have been cleared of poppy cultivated in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said a major campaign was launched on Friday with the support o the local residents in Bati Kot district.

The areas cleared of poppy include Lokhi, Jani Khel, Nabi Khel, and Malikano villages.

The campaign was jointly launched by the Afghan national police, Afghan national army, and the Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces.

According to the provincial police commandment, a number of the district administrative chiefs had also participated in the campaign.

The local officials are saying that the campaign will continue until all lands cultivated with poppy are fully cleared.

There has been a sharp rise in opium cultivation, production and smuggling across the country during the recent months.

According to the last survey report, there has been a 43 per cent rise in opium cultivation in Afghanistan.

The survey jointly conducted by the Afghan authorities and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, around 201,000 acres of land were cultivated with opium in 2016.

