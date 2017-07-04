18 Taliban insurgents surrender to Afghan forces after killing their commander

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 04 2017, 8:30 pm

A group of at least eighteen Taliban insurgents surrendered to the Afghan security forces after killing their commander in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the incident involving the killing of the Taliban commander by his own fighters has taken place during the recent days in the vicinity of Dehrawood district.

A statement by MoI said the Taliban insurgents were earlier conducting anti-government insurgency activities in the vicinity of Dehrawood, specifically in Tokhi village where the commander of the Taliban group was killed.

In the meantime, MoI said another group of eleven Taliban insurgents also joined peace process in western Farah province of Afghanistan.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating in its various districts.

This is not the first time a report has emerged regarding the infighting among the Taliban insurgents as numerous similar incidents have taken place in the past in other provinces, specifically following the death of the group’s founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.

