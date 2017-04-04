18 suicide bombers and 8 Pakistanis killed in South of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 04 2017, 4:45 pm

At least eighteen suicide bombers and eight Pakistani insurgents were killed along with several other insurgents during the clearance operations in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the militants were killed during the separate operations conducted in Shahjoi and Shalamzai districts.

According to the MoD officials, overall 31 insurgents were killed during the operations and at least two others were wounded.

Two vehicles and two motorcycles belonging to the insurgents were also destroyed during the operations.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and other militants including ISIS loyalists are actively operating.

The local residents and tribal elders met with the government officials in Kabul last year to convey their concerns regarding the growing activities of the terror group in some restive districts of Zabul.

According to the tribal elders, the ISIS loyalists, comprising mostly foreign insurgents have started operations in Khak Afghan and other districts as the majority of them have shifted to the province with their families.

