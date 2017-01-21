18 killed, over 50 wounded in an explosion in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 21 2017, 10:26 am

At least 18 people were killed and over 50 others were wounded in an explosion in Parachinar area of Kurram Agency in Pakistan.

The incident took place earlier today at a market as scores of people were busy with the shopping.

Local officials have said the blast took place at Eidgah market and the type of the explosion has not ben ascertained so far.

However, another official has said the blast was likely triggered by explosives planted in a crate.

The country’s minister of interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has condemned the attack, ordering the officials to thoroughly investigate the incident.

Parachinar is said to be one of the volatile areas in Kurram Agency which is located close to North Waziristan where an operation is underway.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

However, the tribal areas of Pakistan have long been witnessing sectarian violence and homegrown insurgency during the past several years.

According to the local media reports, a similar incident ripped through a market in late 2015 which left at least 23 people dead. The blast in December 2015 targeted the area where the majority of the residents area Shi’ite.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS