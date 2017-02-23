18 ISIS loyalists killed as clearance operations continue in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 23 2017, 12:01 pm

At least eighteen loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the ongoing clearance operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The local security officials are saying that the militants were killed in the past 24 hours in Haska Mina and Nazian districts.

At least two ISIS loyalists were also wounded during the operations and several weapons, ammunition, and explosives were destroyed.

At least 12 of the loyalists of the terror group were killed in air and ground operations in Gargari area of Haska Mina district and two others were wounded.

The Afghan security forces also confiscated 31 Improvised Explosive Device during the operations in Haska Mina.

According to the local officials, at least six others were killed in an airstrike targeting the loyalists of the terror group in Baru Khola Khona village.

The militants killed in the two districts are all foreigners, the officials said but did not elaborate regarding their identity.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Nangarhar has been among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan during the recent years but the anti-government armed militant groups are attempting their insurgency in this province along with the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group.

